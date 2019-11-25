FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Personal Injury Court
S1 E77 Baxter vs. Jones
Woman sues her former lover and bar owner for $500,000 for injuries sustained at his establishment.
...
More
11-25-2019 • TV-14 • 30m
Personal Injury Court
FOX
Entertainment
Personal Injury Court
Season 1
S1-E77 - Personal Injury Court