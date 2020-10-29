FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Texas about to pass total 2016 turnout before 2020 early vote concludes
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
A record-setting election turnout is likely to become official Friday as Texas is set to pass 2016’s total number of voters before 2020 early voting concludes.
...
More
10-29-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Texas about to pass total 2016 turnout before 2020 early vote concludes
FOX
Entertainment
Texas about to pass total 2016 turnout before 2020 early vote concludes
Clips
Texas about to pass total 2016 turnout before 2020 early vote concludes