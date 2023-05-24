Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Can Matt Rhule save Nebraska? Plus, USC’s AD Vacancy & USFL Week 6 Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
The Number One College Football Show Episodes (25)
S2023 E147 Can Matt Rhule save Nebraska? Plus, USC’s AD Vacancy & USFL Week 6 Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
05-24-23 • 37m
• • •
S2023 E146 Colorado, Michigan win in transfer portal, Iowa’s Diamond in the Rough, & Mark Thompson Interview
05-19-23 • 27m
• • •
S2023 E145 Georgia Lands No. 1 overall recruit QB Dylan Raiola, Top QB Competitions, & USFL Power Rankings
05-17-23 • 31m
• • •
S2023 E144 Top 10 2024 NFL Draft Prospects, Nebraska Pressure & USFL's Jace Sternberger Exclusive Interview
05-12-23 • 34m
• • •
S2023 E143 Georgia, Michigan, & Ohio State lead RJ’s Post Spring Top 25, plus, Week 4 USFL Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
05-10-23 • 36m
• • •
S2023 E142 Former Alabama LB Reuben Foster on Nick Saban & Derrick Henry, Texas QBs & new CFP Schedule
05-05-23 • 27m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
The Number One College Football Show
S2023-E147 - Can Matt Rhule save Nebraska? Plus, USC’s AD Vacancy & USFL Week 6 Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show