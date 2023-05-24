Can Matt Rhule save Nebraska? Plus, USC’s AD Vacancy & USFL Week 6 Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show

The Number One College Football Show Episodes (25)

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. The Number One College Football Show
  4. S2023-E147 - Can Matt Rhule save Nebraska? Plus, USC’s AD Vacancy & USFL Week 6 Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show