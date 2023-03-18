Home
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Shohei Ohtani & Japan will face Mexico in the semis, Team USA's preview & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
03-18-23 • 30m
• • •
Team Mexico meets Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals, and looking ahead to Team USA vs Venezuela
03-17-23 • 23m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani & Japan advance to World Baseball Classic Semifinals | Flippin’ Bats
03-17-23 • 13m
• • •
Full World Baseball Classic quarterfinals preview, breaking down what’s next for Team USA, Team Japan and MORE
03-16-23 • 40m
• • •
Team USA meets Colombia on the last day of World Baseball Classic pool play.
03-16-23 • 20m
• • •
Team USA’s must win World Baseball Classic game vs Canada, the Dominican Republic dominates and MORE
03-14-23 • 22m
• • •
See All
