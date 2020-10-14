FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
APD announces safety plan for election, says they are prepared
FOX 7 Austin
The Austin Police Department presented its citywide safety plans for the election period at a briefing this afternoon.
...
More
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
APD announces safety plan for election, says they are prepared
FOX
Entertainment
APD announces safety plan for election, says they are prepared
Clips
APD announces safety plan for election, says they are prepared