Impact of the LA Dodger's Foundation
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Since 1995 the Foundation has been helping people throughout the Greater LA Area with food giveaways, shoes, clothing, building baseball fields, teaching baseball and softball, mentoring programs.
10-23-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
