FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
New tool informing voters about wait times at the polls in Harris Co.
FOX 26 Houston
FOX 26's Rashi Vats has more on a tool that is helping voters find the best place to vote without the hassle of waiting.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
New tool informing voters about wait times at the polls in Harris Co.
FOX
Entertainment
New tool informing voters about wait times at the polls in Harris Co.
Clips
New tool informing voters about wait times at the polls in Harris Co.