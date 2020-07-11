FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Dog killed in attack by another dog
FOX 35 Orlando
A dog owner said her pet was killed by a neighbor's dog. While they mourn the loss they are also wondering if Seminole County Animal Services could have done more to prevent the attack.
...
More
11-7-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Dog killed in attack by another dog
FOX
Entertainment
Dog killed in attack by another dog
Clips
Dog killed in attack by another dog