Kirby Smart becomes highest-paid coach, Ohio State’s next big star, and Michigan disrespect | Number One Ranked Show
The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young Episodes (25)
S1 E104 Kirby Smart becomes highest-paid coach, Ohio State’s next big star, and Michigan disrespect | Number One Ranked Show
07-28-22 • 30m
• • •
S1 E103 Horns Down, why Brent Venables is the perfect hire for Oklahoma, and parity in the Big 12 | Number One Ranked Show
07-27-22 • 34m
• • •
S1 E102 Texas’ Steve Sarkisian & Bijan Robinson, Baylor's Dave Aranda | BIG 12 MEDIA DAYS
07-21-22 • 1h 25m
• • •
S1 E101 Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy | BIG 12 MEDIA DAYS | Number One Ranked Show
07-19-22 • 2h 10m
• • •
S1 E100 USFL Championship Postgame Show | Number One Ranked Show
07-04-22 • 28m
• • •
S1 E99 Texas’ Arch Manning effect, Ohio State’s Diamond in the Rough, Media Day | Number One ranked Show
06-30-22 • 54m
• • •
