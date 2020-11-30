FoxNews.com
After Tragedy, Finding the Strength to Go On
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Michaela Pereira checks in with James Alvarez, three months after the tragic DUI crash killed his beloved wife. He tells Michaela why he has been able to find the resolve to carry on in unimaginable circumstances.
11-30-2020 • TV-Y • 6m
