Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast
FOX 26 Houston
The weather will remain warm and humid through the weekend. Look for patchy fog Thursday morning, but it will burn off quickly. The next front looks to arrive by early Tuesday and it will knock the temps back down. It should be fun!
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
FOX
Entertainment
Clips
