Final presidential debate includes heated exchange on race
FOX 5 Washington DC
When President Trump and Democratic nominee former vice president Joe Biden met during last night second and final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, the evening included a heated exchange on the topic of race relations. Former Michigan state representative Brian Banks and Republican congressional candidate Joe Collins joined Jim on a special late night edition of "The Final 5" to break down to the bait and what it means for the African-American community.... More
10-24-2020 • 8m
Final presidential debate includes heated exchange on race