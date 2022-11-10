Braves' John Smoltz on the ALDS/NLDS & his 1st playoff start for this BONUS pod | Flippin' Bats

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Braves' John Smoltz on the ALDS/NLDS & his 1st playoff start for this BONUS pod | Flippin' Bats