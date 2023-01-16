Home
Rita Ora denies being "Becky" from Beyoncé's "Sorry"; Leo didn't want to audition for "Titanic"
Dish Nation Episodes (6)
01-16-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest on Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Shawn Mendes
01-17-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest gossip; an interview with the winner of "The Masked Singer"; guest host Tamar Braxton
12-03-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest celebrity gossip; an interview with Morris Chestnut ("The Best Man: The Final Chapters")
12-17-22 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Did Britney Spears Turn Down Beyonce & Naomi Osaka & Boyfriend Are Expecting!
01-12-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
Jennifer Hudson wears flip-flops to sing with Diana Ross; Julia Roberts learns about her ancestry
01-14-23 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
