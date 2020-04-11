FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Lawyer says Trump legal fight won't work
FOX 5 New York
Constitutional expert Floyd Abrams says President's Trump plan to ask the US Supreme Court to intervene in the presidential election must first go through the lower courts.
...
More
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 7m
Lawyer says Trump legal fight won't work
FOX
Entertainment
Lawyer says Trump legal fight won't work
Clips
Lawyer says Trump legal fight won't work