FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
A conversation with Charles McGee
FOX 5 Washington DC
At 100 years old, retired Brigadier General Charles McGee can still recount the 30 years he served as a Tuskegee Airman. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart shares her conversation with the special Bethesda veteran in the video above.
...
More
11-12-2020 • 3m
A conversation with Charles McGee
FOX
Entertainment
A conversation with Charles McGee
Clips
A conversation with Charles McGee