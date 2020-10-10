FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Race for U.S. Senator in Texas heats up ahead of early voting
FOX 7 Austin
The latest UT and Texas Tribune poll shows U.S. Senator John Cornyn leads democratic challenger MJ Hegar by eight percentage points.
...
More
10-10-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Race for U.S. Senator in Texas heats up ahead of early voting
FOX
Entertainment
Race for U.S. Senator in Texas heats up ahead of early voting
Clips
Race for U.S. Senator in Texas heats up ahead of early voting