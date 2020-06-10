Week 6 Game of the Week preview: Collins Hill at East Coweta
Our Game of the Week takes us southwest of town to historic Garland-Shoemake Stadium as the Collins Hill Eagles (4-1) travel to East Coweta (4-1).
John Small is in his fourth year at East Coweta. The former head man at South Gwinnett has never had a winning season with the Indians, but he’s made it to the second round of the playoffs in two consecutive years.... More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
