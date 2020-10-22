FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Texas worth the trip for diehard Rays fans
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Tuesday night's game one of the World Series drew a crowd of a whopping 11,388. That was good for the smallest World Series crowd since Game 6 of the 1909 World Series between the Pirates and Tigers.
...
More
10-22-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Texas worth the trip for diehard Rays fans
FOX
Entertainment
Texas worth the trip for diehard Rays fans
Clips
Texas worth the trip for diehard Rays fans