FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Judge Judy
S23 E203 My Yard Is Not Your Pet's Bathroom!; Speeding Away With Identity Theft?!
A man confesses that his dog damaged a neighbor's property, but only after he is caught on video.
...
More
5-16-2019 • TV-PG • 30m
Judge Judy
FOX
Entertainment
Judge Judy
Season 23
S23-E203 - Judge Judy