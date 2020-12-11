FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Lake Nona to be hub for air taxis
FOX 35 Orlando
Flying taxis are coming to Orlando. A German aviation company is planning a transportation hub in Lake Nona. The port is scheduled to be completed by 2025.
...
More
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Lake Nona to be hub for air taxis
FOX
Entertainment
Lake Nona to be hub for air taxis
Clips
Lake Nona to be hub for air taxis