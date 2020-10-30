FoxNews.com
Presidential campaigns swing through Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
Election Day is Tuesday and Florida is up for grabs. Both presidential candidates are keeping their focus on Florida with Donald Trump and Joe Biden each making appearances in the Sunshine State.
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
