The Revenant

After being horribly mauled by a grizzly bear in the uncharted American wilderness, a fur trapper is betrayed by his companions.... More

2016 • TV-MA • 2h 31m

Related Movies

New
Network Icon
New
Sicario

09-28-18 • TV-MA LSV • 1h 53m

Network Icon
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

09-01-18 • TV-14 • 1h 44m

Network Icon
Joy

08-26-18 • TV-14 L • 1h 59m

Network Icon
Everest

08-24-18 • TV-14 V • 1h 53m

Network Icon
Selma

06-01-18 • TV-14 LV • 2h 5m

Network Icon
Straight Outta Compton

04-20-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 2h 24m

Network Icon
Crimson Peak

04-20-18 • TV-14 • 1h 53m

Network Icon
Interstellar

02-22-18 • TV-MA • 2h 48m

The Revenant Clips

Network Icon
TRAILER: The Revenant

08-09-18 • TV-MA • 2m

  1. FOX
  2. Movies
  3. The Revenant
  4. Watch The Revenant