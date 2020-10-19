FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Harry Potter themed bar magically appears in downtown Houston
FOX 26 Houston
A Harry Potter themed bar has appeared out of nowhere for all those to enjoy. FOX 26's Natalie Hee takes a closer look.
...
More
10-19-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Harry Potter themed bar magically appears in downtown Houston
FOX
Entertainment
Harry Potter themed bar magically appears in downtown Houston
Clips
Harry Potter themed bar magically appears in downtown Houston