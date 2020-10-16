FoxNews.com
Car wash turns into haunted house
FOX 11 Los Angeles
The Russell Fischer Xpress car wash in Huntington Beach is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror OC for the month of October to help people celebrate Halloween.
10-16-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
