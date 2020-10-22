Thursday weather forecast

As expected, temperatures are warming nicely this afternoon. Many areas already in the low and mid 80s. We are on our way to another warm and muggy day with highs reaching the upper 80s. An isolated rain shower can't be ruled out, but tomorrow looks like we'll have a slightly better shot at seeing rain as a cold front is expected to impact the area. While that front will provide pleasant weather for the weekend, a stronger front will bring cooler weather next week with high rain chances as well.