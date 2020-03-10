FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Cherry Hill middle schooler speaks at hearing pushing for Black history to be taught year-round
FOX 29 Philadelphia
FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce has more.
...
More
10-22-2020 • 3m
Cherry Hill middle schooler speaks at hearing pushing for Black history to be taught year-round
FOX
Entertainment
Cherry Hill middle schooler speaks at hearing pushing for Black history to be taught year-round
Clips
Cherry Hill middle schooler speaks at hearing pushing for Black history to be taught year-round