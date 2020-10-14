Newspaper endorsements in a hyper political age

Editorial pages across the country are embarking on the time honored tradition of endorsing presidential candidates, but in an age of increased accusations of media bias, are they still relevant? The Boston Globe decided to take a different tack in their endorsement efforts this year. Editorial page editor Bina Venkataraman joined Jim Lokay on The Final 5 to talk about the process of endorsements, what readers should know about the difference between what’s news and opinion, and how to keep the process fresh.