FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Doom-scrolling: Why we do it and how to stop
FOX 26 Houston
If you find yourself addicted to bad news and are ready to minimize the temptation to scroll, Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini shares 5 suggestions to save your emotional and physical health.
...
More
10-22-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Doom-scrolling: Why we do it and how to stop
FOX
Entertainment
Doom-scrolling: Why we do it and how to stop
Clips
Doom-scrolling: Why we do it and how to stop