FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Purdue Football Classic - 2000: Michigan at Purdue
Drew Brees throws for 286 yards to become Purdue's all-time passing leader in a win over Michigan.
...
More
10-17-2020 • 1h
Purdue Football Classic - 2000: Michigan at Purdue
FOX
Sports
Purdue Football Classic - 2000: Michigan at Purdue