Father, son help couple find lost wallet with $720

It’s the age old question, what would you do if you found a wallet with money in it? For this young 12 year old, it was an easy decision. Zane Welch was on his way home from a Boy Scout meeting when they saw a couple who appeared to be looking for something in a nearby ditch. He and his father pulled over to help and sprung into action, locating the wallet containing $720. The couple said they had just cashed a check and it was their last. To say the least, they turned that frown upside down.