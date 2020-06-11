FoxNews.com
President Donald Trump discusses the November 3 election
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
The president made his remarks at 3:45 p.m. PST on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from the Brady Room in the White House.
...
More
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 17m
