FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Travis County elects first Black woman to hold constable seat
FOX 7 Austin
She is taking office during a time when trust in any law enforcement is quivering in many communities.
...
More
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Travis County elects first Black woman to hold constable seat
FOX
Entertainment
Travis County elects first Black woman to hold constable seat
Clips
Travis County elects first Black woman to hold constable seat