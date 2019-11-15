FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Personal Injury Court
S1 E65 Shanahan vs. Masters
A "promposal" goes wrong when a teen falls from a tree and is set on fire by Christmas lights.
...
More
11-15-2019 • TV-14 • 30m
Personal Injury Court
FOX
Entertainment
Personal Injury Court
Season 1
S1-E65 - Personal Injury Court