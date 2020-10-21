FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Roseville police in early stages of fatal shooting investigation
FOX 2 Detroit
Police are still sorting out what happened at a Roseville basketball complex when a 26-year-old man was killed following an altercation during a basketball game.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Roseville police in early stages of fatal shooting investigation
FOX
Entertainment
Roseville police in early stages of fatal shooting investigation
Clips
Roseville police in early stages of fatal shooting investigation