FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Slow internet stresses distance learning, how San Jose is helping
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
It's a big task that's gotten more urgent during the pandemic: bridging the "digital divide." In San Jose, they're taking that goal very seriously by handing out free wifi hotspots.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Slow internet stresses distance learning, how San Jose is helping
FOX
Entertainment
Slow internet stresses distance learning, how San Jose is helping
Clips
Slow internet stresses distance learning, how San Jose is helping