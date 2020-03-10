FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Officials respond to video alleging ballot fraud
FOX 5 Washington DC
Montgomery County elections officials say a video circulating that purports to show a poll worker manipulating a ballot was misleading.
...
More
10-22-2020 • 3m
Officials respond to video alleging ballot fraud
FOX
Entertainment
Officials respond to video alleging ballot fraud
Clips
Officials respond to video alleging ballot fraud