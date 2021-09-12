Isra/Night Journey, Samaera/Misty Rose and Kyara/Seven's Journey
Alter Ego Clips
- Dipper Scott's Message To His Younger Self And Other Cant Miss Moments12-22-21 • TV-PG • 8m
- Heroes' Journey: Dipper Scott / Jacob12-16-21 • TV-PG • 5m
- Isra/Night Journey, Samaera/Misty Rose and Kyara/Seven's Journey12-08-21 • TV-PG • 7m
- Preview: Watch The Incredible Journey12-08-21 • TV-PG • 15s
- The Winner Of Alter Ego Is...12-08-21 • TV-PG • 1m
- Alanis Morissette Is Emotional After Dipper Scott's Finale Performance12-08-21 • TV-PG • 1m