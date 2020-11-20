NTSB report: Pilot in deadly Brainerd helicopter crash was 'disoriented' by weather conditions

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. NTSB report: Pilot in deadly Brainerd helicopter crash was 'disoriented' by weather conditions
  4. Clips
  5. NTSB report: Pilot in deadly Brainerd helicopter crash was 'disoriented' by weather conditions