FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Mild, dry and cloudy Friday; Delta brings Sunday showers
FOX 5 Washington DC
A mild Friday with temperatures in the low-70s and dry but cloudy skies for most of the day. Remnants of Hurricane Delta could bring showers our way by Sunday.
...
More
10-9-2020 • 3m
Mild, dry and cloudy Friday; Delta brings Sunday showers
FOX
Entertainment
Mild, dry and cloudy Friday; Delta brings Sunday showers
Clips
Mild, dry and cloudy Friday; Delta brings Sunday showers