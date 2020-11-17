Women of both parties make history

Kamala Harris will make history by becoming the country’s first female Vice President, but Election Day also swept a record number of women into Congress — including a record-setting number of Republican women. Amanda Hunter from the Barbara Lee Family Foundation joined Jim on the Final 5 to break down what it all means for progress and equality, as well as the unorthodox employment situations of the future First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and Second Gentleman-to-be, Doug Emhoff.