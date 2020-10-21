FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
David Martin Reports: New Smyrna Beach Paint Out
FOX 35 Orlando
It's a celebration of art and the outdoors -- and it's all for a good cause. FOX 35's David Martin is checking out the New Smyrna Beach Paint Out.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
David Martin Reports: New Smyrna Beach Paint Out
FOX
Entertainment
David Martin Reports: New Smyrna Beach Paint Out
Clips
David Martin Reports: New Smyrna Beach Paint Out