FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Music of Fox
Baby Alien Performs "It's Time" By Imagine Dragons
Baby Alien Performs "It's Time" by Imagine Dragons for the judges.
...
More
10-15-2020 • 1m
Baby Alien Performs "It's Time" By Imagine Dragons
Music of Fox Clips
NEW
The Clerk Performs "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" By Jennifer Hudson
10-14-20 • 1m
• • •
NEW
The Jock Performs "I Don't Want to Miss A Thing" By Aerosmith
10-14-20 • 1m
• • •
NEW
The Doctor Performs "Hey, Soul Sister" By Train
10-14-20 • 1m
• • •
NEW
The Bee Performs "Since You Been Gone" By Kelly Clarkson
10-14-20 • 1m
• • •
See All
FOX
Entertainment
Music of Fox
Clips
Baby Alien Performs "It's Time" By Imagine Dragons