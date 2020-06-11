FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Rep. Underwood believes she has path to victory against Oberweis
FOX 32 Chicago
Congresswoman Lauren Underwood says Jim Oberweis declared victory too early and that she is confident she has a path to victory.
...
More
11-6-2020 • 2m
Rep. Underwood believes she has path to victory against Oberweis
FOX
Entertainment
Rep. Underwood believes she has path to victory against Oberweis
Clips
Rep. Underwood believes she has path to victory against Oberweis