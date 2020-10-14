FoxNews.com
Virtual reality brings Tampa to life
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Normally, Ultimate Medical Academy holds a national conference in Tampa for employers from across the nation. But because of COVID-19, they sent virtual reality equipment to clients who put on the headsets and virtually visited Tampa.
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
FOX
Entertainment
Clips
