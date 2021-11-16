Home
Wk 1: UCLA Wins, Illinois Stumbles, & is Drew Timme the next Laettner?
Titus & Tate Episodes (25)
11-16-21 • 1h 14m
• • •
Coach K’s First Last Game, PAC12 Update, and the Fraud Power Rankings
11-13-21 • 1h 29m
• • •
Top 25 Preseason storylines, Coach K retirement tour, Gonzaga, Baylor
11-09-21 • 1h 57m
• • •
College basketball storylines: Coach K, the Boeheims, new NCAA rules
11-05-21 • 1h 50m
• • •
The final countdown to college basketball, preseason vibe check, more
11-03-21 • 1h 24m
• • •
Duke's secret scrimmage, AP Preseason All-Americans, internet legend Tristan Jass
10-26-21 • 1h 12m
• • •
See All
