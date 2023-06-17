Shohei Ohtani ties MLB HR lead & Flippin’ Bats goes to San Diego day 1 recap | Flippin Bats

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Shohei Ohtani ties MLB HR lead & Flippin’ Bats goes to San Diego day 1 recap | Flippin Bats