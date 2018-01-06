Legion

What are years?

Years are just trips around the sun. Watch this SELECTED SCENE from Season 2, Episode 9 of Legion.... More

6-1-2018 • TV-MA • 2m

Legion Clips

Now Playing
Now Playing
What are years?

05-31-18 • TV-MA • 2m

New
New
Next On: Chapter 19

06-05-18 • TV-MA • 1m

Inside Look: The Nature of Reality

05-30-18 • TV-MA • 4m

Teaser: Chapter 18

05-29-18 • TV-MA • 1m

Legion Episodes (10)

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S2 E1 Chapter 9

04-04-18 • TV-MA LSV • 1h

S2 E2 Chapter 10

04-11-18 • TV-MA LV • 52m

S2 E3 Chapter 11

04-18-18 • TV-MA LV • 53m

S2 E4 Chapter 12

04-25-18 • TV-MA LSV • 43m