FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Detroit native Lizzo returns to the Motor City to campaign for Joe Biden
FOX 2 Detroit
Lizzo was born in Detroit and spent her first 10 years in the Motor City. She returned on Friday to motivate voters in Detroit.
...
More
10-24-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Detroit native Lizzo returns to the Motor City to campaign for Joe Biden
FOX
Entertainment
Detroit native Lizzo returns to the Motor City to campaign for Joe Biden
Clips
Detroit native Lizzo returns to the Motor City to campaign for Joe Biden