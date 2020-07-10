FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Traveling healthcare worker helping COVID-19 patients in ICU battling the virus
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
A traveling healthcare worker from helping on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic is fighting to survive after contracting the virus himself.
...
More
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Traveling healthcare worker helping COVID-19 patients in ICU battling the virus
FOX
Entertainment
Traveling healthcare worker helping COVID-19 patients in ICU battling the virus
Clips
Traveling healthcare worker helping COVID-19 patients in ICU battling the virus